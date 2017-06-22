Marine interrogators monument dedicated at future Museum of the Marine site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —The first of many monuments for the Museum of the Marine was dedicated in a special ceremony in Jacksonville Thursday.

The Marine Interrogators Monument honors friends, fathers, husbands and sons who lost their lives serving as translators and interrogators.

“This is here for them,” said Harry Todd Jr., former commander MCITTA. “This isn’t here for us. It’s here for them because they don’t exist anymore and our job doesn’t exist anymore. And we just want people to know that, yes, we were here.”

The specialty was created at Camp Johnson in the late fifties. Marine linguists can be traced back to World War I.

“Marine interrogators worked with prisoners of war to obtain useful information that could be used in the now,” Todd said. “It wasn’t strategic. It was combat useful. That was our primary objective a many Marines were saved because of that.”

