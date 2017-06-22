Kinston water park hosts world’s largest swimming lesson

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands participated in the world’s largest swimming lesson Thursday, which took place at Lions Water Adventure in Kinston.

Dozens of kids ranging in ages from 5 to 13 years old participated in the lesson where instructors helped teach basic swimming techniques, including how to float and swim underwater.

Samone Gray and her eight-year-old daughter Isabella came all the way from Jacksonville.

Isabella said she learned a lot that could help her one day.

“In case of an emergency, like if I go too far in the beach or something, like if I get caught in the current, I know how to swim back to the shore like a turtle,” Gray said.

Her mother said last year Isabella was afraid to jump in the water and now she doesn’t hold back.

She is grateful for the opportunity to keep her daughter safe.