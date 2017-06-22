Kinston community steps up to improve Pearson Park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds of people came to Pearson Park Thursday morning on a mission of improvement.

“We have been working with the community for the last three months in bringing their vision for what they wanted as an inclusive playground for all children to your community,” said Kathy Higgins, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Corporate Affairs vice president.

The new addition to Pearson Park includes art, swings and a jungle gym that any child can access.

“This is for children with all abilities,” said Higgins. “You’ll find easy places to move around for children as well as places you would see in a playground.”

Kinston natives say getting down and dirty is worth it.

“Everything in Kinston is going through a revitalization,” said Lucy Marston with Kinston Tourism. “We’ve been through kind of a hard time, but we’ve turned the corner and we are in the way up. “

And this finished product brings everything full circle.

“This is a true community park,” said Marston. “The whole project has been a true community park.”

Over the next couple of days, they will lay cement and all finishing touches.

“It makes me think of an ant hill,” said Lucy Marston with Kinston Tourism. “A very organized ant hill. There are so many people doing so many things”

Organizers say the playground will be fully operational by early next week.