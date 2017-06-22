Greenville woman charged after 2 puppies saved from hot car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two puppies are alive thanks to an alert citizen and quick response from Greenville Animal Protective Services officers and police.

Officers responded to First Street Place Apartments Thursday after receiving a tip a puppy was left in a vehicle inside a small pet carrier.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a second puppy inside the car, where the temperature was 130 degrees.

Both puppies were showing obvious signs of heat distress.

Animal Protectives Services officers were able to retrieve both puppies from the pet carrier within the vehicle, which was full of urine and feces, and immediately transported them to East Carolina Veterinary Services for emergency treatment.

Both puppies (female lab mixes) were estimated to be approximately 6 weeks of age.

According to the examining veterinarian, with the car’s temperature and how young the puppies were; the puppies would have likely died within five minutes of the officers’ arrival if they had continued to be left inside the car.

Officers located the owner of the puppies, Kanesha Shante Williamson, who was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. She received a $1,000 secured bond.

After a thorough vet assessment, the puppies were released into the care of Greenville Animal Protective Services, and Greenville police said they are doing much better.

They will remain in the care of Animal Protective Services until the case is settled in court.