First Citizens Bank in Greenville robbed at knifepoint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The First Citizens Bank on Third Street in Greenville was robbed at knifepoint Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police said a suspect entered, displayed a knife and demanded money.

The teller turned the money over to the man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two customers were in the bank, but no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a white/red flannel shirt and tan pants. He did conceal his face.

Greenville police said they are working to obtain surveillance footage.

