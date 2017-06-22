First Alert Forecast: Quieter weather for now, more active by late week

SUMMARY: Leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy may merge with a cold front to increase the chance of rain by late week and into the weekend but drier and cooler weather expected next week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning and temperatures are warm and muggy, in the lower to mid 70s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms later in the afternoon and evening. and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower. Temperatures will remain pretty warm and pretty humid. Winds should stay light.

FRIDAY Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs near 90 (lower 80s at the coast).

TROPICS: “Cindy” made landfall early this morning along the Gulf coast. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast