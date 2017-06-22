First Alert Forecast: Quieter weather for now, more active by late week

SUMMARY: Leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy may merge with a cold front to increase the chance of rain by late week and into the weekend but drier and cooler weather expected next week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning and temperatures are warm and muggy, in the lower to mid 70s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms later in the afternoon and evening. and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower. Temperatures will remain pretty warm and pretty humid. Winds should stay light.

FRIDAY Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs near 90 (lower 80s at the coast).

TROPICS:  “Cindy” made landfall early this morning along the Gulf coast.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
75° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
75° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
11am
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
