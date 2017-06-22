Courtney Allen

By Published:

Courtney Allen joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in June of 2017. She is currently working as a general assignment reporter and digital journalist across various dayparts.

Courtney was born and raised in Knoxville, Tenn. She moved to Baton Rouge, La. after graduating high school to attend Louisiana State University. She majored in mass communication and minored in communication studies. During her time at LSU, she worked as a reporter for Tiger TV. She graduated in May 2016. She is an alumna of Kappa Delta sorority. Geaux Tigers!

Before joining 9 On Your Side, Courtney worked at WBRZ in Baton Rouge, La. as a breaking news reporter on the “2une In” morning show. Prior to her position on the morning team, she was a sports intern for the station. She worked at WBRZ for a year and a half before coming to WNCT.

Courtney is looking forward to continuing her broadcasting career in Greenville. She is excited to get involved in her new community and tell peoples’ stories!

Get in touch with Courtney:

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s