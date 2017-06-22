Courtney Allen joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in June of 2017. She is currently working as a general assignment reporter and digital journalist across various dayparts.

Courtney was born and raised in Knoxville, Tenn. She moved to Baton Rouge, La. after graduating high school to attend Louisiana State University. She majored in mass communication and minored in communication studies. During her time at LSU, she worked as a reporter for Tiger TV. She graduated in May 2016. She is an alumna of Kappa Delta sorority. Geaux Tigers!

Before joining 9 On Your Side, Courtney worked at WBRZ in Baton Rouge, La. as a breaking news reporter on the “2une In” morning show. Prior to her position on the morning team, she was a sports intern for the station. She worked at WBRZ for a year and a half before coming to WNCT.

Courtney is looking forward to continuing her broadcasting career in Greenville. She is excited to get involved in her new community and tell peoples’ stories!

Get in touch with Courtney: