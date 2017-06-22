Onslow Co. man sentenced to life in prison for killing fiancee

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man charged with killing his fiancée in 2014 has been found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Timothy Noble, 57, was charged with killing Debra Holden.

Noble will get credit for any time spent in prison while awaiting trial.

Psychiatric counseling and substance abuse treatment was recommended.

Holden was found dead in the couple’s home on Dawson Cabin Road on October 31, 2014.

Her death was originally ruled a suicide but later charged to a homicide.