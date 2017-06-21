Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina celebrates 30 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is celebrating a major milestone, its celebrating 30 years of helping families in Eastern North Carolina.

The organization provides a home away from home for families of pediatric patients being treated in hospitals. Worldwide, there are more than 360 facilities, only seven are in North Carolina and two here in the east – both in Greenville; opening their doors to families who need the support free of charge.

From the outside the Ronald McDonald House on Moye Boulevard looks like any other facility in the medical district. The dark brown stones, the perfectly manicured lawns and of course, the brick wall identifying the building. It’s been around since 1987.

On the inside, it’s filled with families. Moms and Dads, children who aren’t visiting by choice. They all have a unique story that brings them together by circumstance. For Tim and Erika Drieslein, their visit comes after she went into labor early. The timing came in the middle of a big move, Tim is a marine stationed at Cherry Point. He had just gotten orders to transfer to Alexandria, Virginia. “We live an hour and a half away and to see our daughter on a daily basis would be one , financially it wouldn’t be possible and two, with the distance involved,” he said.

The Driesleins say doctors expect their baby, Isla Ginette to be in the hospital until her original due date of August 26. They are both grateful to have the resources of the The Ronald Mcdonald House and today they are happy to join in and celebrate the nonprofit’s 30 years of service to families just like them. Ericka said, “It’s just a whole lot bunch of resources that are available to help in times of need and it’s been great.”

To learn more about the services of the Ronald McDonald House and how you can donate visit their website http://rmhenc.org/ .