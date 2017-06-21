RESCUE VIDEO: Puppy saved from hot car, owner ‘didn’t want to waste gas’

KRON Published:

TEXAS (KRON) — A puppy is recovering in an animal shelter after she was rescued from a hot car in a Walmart parking lot in Texas on Saturday.

Her owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen, left her in the car with all the windows up on a 100-degree day while he went shopping.

Bystanders saw the 8-month-old puppy locked in the car and called police to the scene.

There was a crack left in the sunroof just large enough for officers to break in with a crowbar.

When they got to the little dog, not only was she weak and panting frantically, she was also covered in fleas and small wounds.

Rescuers say had any more time passed, she most likely would have died.

Police say Bullen made some excuse about wanting to save gas, which they found particularly disturbing.

He was arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

The puppy, a Mexican Wolf–German Shepard mix, is now in the care of an animal shelter in Austin until caretakers can find her a new home.

CNN contributed to this article.

