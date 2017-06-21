Rainy summer day family activities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday is the first day of summer and with summer comes all of the fun outside activities.

Now, the question is raised, what do you do if it’s raining outside?

All because the sun isn’t shining doesn’t mean you still can’t have a great day here in the East.

Let’s say for example, because there is a drizzle outside, the pool is no longer an option, well, think again.

More and more businesses are moving to an indoor options to be able to stay open during rain suhc a trampoline parks or top golf.

Aquaventure in Winterville is one of the few indoor pools in the east that can stay open all year.

Offer things from recreational swimming to scuba diving.

“You always want family time,” said Mike Godwin, director at Aquaventure. “You want to do something everyone can do and participate in like swimming and spending time together should be the goal.”

Instead of sitting on your phones, you can play one on one arcade games, air hockey, or a game of trampoline basketball.

The atomic Laser Dome in Greenville has all of that.

If your family is highly competitive, don’t worry they have laser tag too.