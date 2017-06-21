Rainy days in eastern N.C. lessen stress for area farmers

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmers in eastern North Carolina say the recent rainfall is not only welcomed but necessary for their crops.

In Greene County, farmers say the lack of rain has meant more work as they irrigate the areas that are drying out, meaning added stress for farmers and higher costs for consumers.

So when the rain comes, it’s a relief.

“My daughter asked me yesterday morning, she said ‘Daddy, are you happy today?’ and I said, Yes, I am,” so that helped to put a smile on my face,” said Porter.

Stephen Porter said his customers should also be pleased with the rain, which produces better crops in the long run.

He said he experienced hot days and dry conditions this time last year but is grateful the precipitation came sooner than it did last season.