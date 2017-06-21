Rainy days in eastern N.C. lessen stress for area farmers

By Published: Updated:

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmers in eastern North Carolina say the recent rainfall is not only welcomed but necessary for their crops.

In Greene County, farmers say the lack of rain has meant more work as they irrigate the areas that are drying out, meaning added stress for farmers and higher costs for consumers.

So when the rain comes, it’s a relief.

“My daughter asked me yesterday morning, she said ‘Daddy, are you happy today?’ and I said, Yes, I am,” so that helped to put a smile on my face,” said Porter.

Stephen Porter said his customers should also be pleased with the rain, which produces better crops in the long run.

He said he experienced hot days and dry conditions this time last year but is grateful the precipitation came sooner than it did last season.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s