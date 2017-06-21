Police investigate shooting in Jacksonville Mall parking lot

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are investigating after shots were fired in the Jacksonville Mall parking lot Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 8:10 p.m.

A man was talking to a person parked in black Escalade near the Starbucks when the man shot at the vehicle, officers said.

The shooter then ran toward the Country Club Road intersection with the Escalade following the shooter.

The shooter is described as a light-skinned black male, about 20 to 35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a hoodie and jeans at the time of the shooting and his hair was in long dreadlocks.

Officers canvassed the area, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Damage to an empty vehicle in the parking lot was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacksonville police at 910-938-6418 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s