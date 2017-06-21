Police investigate shooting in Jacksonville Mall parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are investigating after shots were fired in the Jacksonville Mall parking lot Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 8:10 p.m.

A man was talking to a person parked in black Escalade near the Starbucks when the man shot at the vehicle, officers said.

The shooter then ran toward the Country Club Road intersection with the Escalade following the shooter.

The shooter is described as a light-skinned black male, about 20 to 35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a hoodie and jeans at the time of the shooting and his hair was in long dreadlocks.

Officers canvassed the area, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Damage to an empty vehicle in the parking lot was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacksonville police at 910-938-6418 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.