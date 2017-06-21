Pitt Co. man charged with animal abandonment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pitt County man is charged with animal abandonment after an incident on Friday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Kurt Christian Huhn of Ayden.

Deputies say he arrived at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina on Friday afternoon and attempted to surrender a cat.

The shelter director told Huhn they were full to capacity for cat intake and could not accept the animal.

Deputies say that’s when Huhn left the cat in the parking lot and drove away.

Humane Society of Eastern Carolina shelter director Sistine Burgess says the cat ran into the woods and hasn’t been found.

Huhn is charged with abandonment of animals. He is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on July 12.

