JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A natural gas leak has closed the intersection of Gateway North and Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The leak is near the Starbucks and Verizon store.

Piedmont Natural Gas in on the scene and motorists can expect delays due to Gateway North being closed.

Officials are asking motorists to seek alternate routes into the Commons area.

The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety said there is no public safety concern.