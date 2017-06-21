Man charged with larceny of two vehicles

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Craven County man is charged with larceny of two vehicles.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Geoffrey Neil Whaley in connection.

Deputies say they responded to Core Creek Baptist Church in Cove City on Tuesday for larceny of a 2016 Ford church van. Deputies later located the van in a ditch at the intersection of Old US 70 Hwy and Dry Monia Road.

While investigating the larceny from the church, a resident on Dry Monia Road reported his 2005 Ford Ranger truck stolen.

Deputies searched the area and were able to locate the truck in a ditch at the intersection of NC Highway 55 and Dry Monia Road.

After further investigation, deputies located Whaley.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle.