Man charged with larceny of two vehicles

By Published:

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Craven County man is charged with larceny of two vehicles.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Geoffrey Neil Whaley in connection.

Deputies say they responded to Core Creek Baptist Church in Cove City on Tuesday for larceny of a 2016 Ford church van. Deputies later located the van in a ditch at the intersection of Old US 70 Hwy and Dry Monia Road.

While investigating the larceny from the church, a resident on Dry Monia Road reported his 2005 Ford Ranger truck stolen.

Deputies searched the area and were able to locate the truck in a ditch at the intersection of NC Highway 55 and Dry Monia Road.

After further investigation, deputies located Whaley.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s