Locals find affordable options for summer fun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to a recent study, 43 percent of Americans will not take a summer vacation due to high prices and a lack of vacation time.

Luckily, people in eastern North Carolina have many things to do without traveling too far.

“North Carolina has so much to offer,” AAA travel agent Brenda Cummings said. “We’ve got the beach. It just depends what they are in the mood for and what they want to do with their families.”

“We are always looking for things to do with the grandkids, like the flea markets” Greenville resident Barbara Iscaro said.

The flea market in Ayden is one of several options for a day trip.

“If you have the time to come in here, you can enjoy shopping, eating, meeting other people,” Greenville resident Joana Portillo said of the flea market. “You can have a lot of fun here.”

Some others include the Greenville Museum of Art or a summer concert series at the Greenville Amphitheater.

“There are lots of options,” Cumming said. “A list of things to do.”