Kinston teen dies after collision in stolen car, troopers say

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

LEWISTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed a 16-year-old girl from Kinston who was driving a car reported stolen in Greenville died in a wreck on N.C. 11 on Thursday.

Erica Dawson was killed when the 1998 Oldsmobile she was driving collided with a log truck north of Lewiston near Moore Road on N.C. 11.

The Oldsmobile was reported stolen on June 13.

Dawson attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling north and collided with an 18-wheeler traveling south, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the rig, Michael Baggett, from Jamesvillle, tried to avoid the collision and veered to the right where the truck flipped over on its side spilling logs into the ditch.

Baggett did not suffer major injuries, troopers said.

Three passengers in the Oldsmobile, Gabriel Suggs, 17, of Grifton, Marquez Lewis, 19, of Kinston, and Daveyontae Miller, 15, of Kinston, were taken to the hospital.

Lewis, who was in the back left seat, suffered serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the stolen car case was turned over to Greenville police.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s