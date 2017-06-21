Improvements to Beaufort County jail to cost around $500,000

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Commissioners said improvements to the existing detention center will likely cost the county around $500,000.

Earlier this year, the state found multiple code violations that required immediate attention.

The state had given the county until the end of June to come up with a plan to address those violations. Had they failed to meet the deadline, shutting down the jail all together was one possible outcome.

Commissioner Gary Brinn said the county is now working on drawing up plans before work on the jail can begin.