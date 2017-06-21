First Alert Tropical Update: Tracking “Bret” and “Cindy”

SUMMARY: We are tracking “Cindy”, which continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico, which will eventually make landfall along the Gulf Coast. Eastern North Carolina will continue to see moisture from this system this week, although not impacted by the system directly. As the system, at this time, is forecast to track just to the north of us this weekend, wet weather will remain in the forecast. Click the video to learn more.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 72 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 60% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast