First Alert Forecast: Scattered morning showers and a few storms

SUMMARY: A stalled front will provide focus for periodic showers and storms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Rain is heavy at times, especially along the coast. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds should stay light, out of the southwest.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a few showers tapering by early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s, slightly cooler than average for this first day of summer. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy tonight and we’re drier. Temperatures will still stay warm and we could see some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms and highs near 90.

TROPICS: We continue to track “Cindy”. Click here for your tropical update.

