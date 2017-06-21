First Alert Forecast: Scattered morning showers and a few storms

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A stalled front will provide focus for periodic showers and storms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Rain is heavy at times, especially along the coast. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 70s. Winds should stay light, out of the southwest.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a few showers tapering by early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s, slightly cooler than average for this first day of summer. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy tonight and we’re drier. Temperatures will still stay warm and we could see some areas of patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms and highs near 90.

 

TROPICS:  We continue to track  “Cindy”.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
73° F
precip:
30%
7am
Wed
74° F
precip:
60%
8am
Wed
73° F
precip:
70%
9am
Wed
74° F
precip:
70%
10am
Wed
75° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
76° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
76° F
precip:
40%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.