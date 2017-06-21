ECU completes 2019 non-conference football schedule with addition of Gardner-Webb

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina has added a home game against Gardner-Webb to complete its 2019 non-conference football schedule according to an announcement by ECU Director of Athletics Jeff Compher on Wednesday.

The contest, which is currently set to be played Sept. 7 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, will mark the first-ever football meeting between the Pirates and Runnin’ Bulldogs and will be ECU’s sixth matchup in as many years against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent following visits by North Carolina Central (2014), Towson (2015), Western Carolina (2016), James Madison (2017) and North Carolina A&T (2018).

In addition to Gardner-Webb, East Carolina’s 2019 non-conference slate features previously announced games against NC State (road) on Aug. 31, Virginia Tech (home) on Sept. 21 and Old Dominion (road) on Sept. 28.

“The ability to schedule non-conference games against in-state opponents remains a priority for us,” second-year ECU Head Football Coach Scottie Montgomery said. “Gardner-Webb is a program which I’m both familiar with and very respectful of. We’ve made it a point to extend our reach into western North Carolina and this opportunity is certainly consistent with that.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are under the leadership of Carroll McCray, who will begin his fifth season as head coach at his alma mater in 2017. Gardner-Webb, which initiated its program in 1970 and currently competes in the Big South Conference, has faced three Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents since 2013 – Marshall, Wake Forest and Ohio – and will play at Wyoming this fall.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s