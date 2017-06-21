EC Auto slips by Physicians East, 13-11 in 8 innings in game one of Greenville city championship

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) –  Greenville Auto scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and beat Physicians East, 13-11 in 8 innings Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium in game one of the Greenville Little League city championship series.

Game two of the best-of-three series is Thursday night at 7pm.

PE rallied with four runs in the 4th inning and three more in the 6th to send the game to extra innings.

Tyler Bonds hit a home run for Greenville Auto. Matthew Matthijs hit a pair of homers in a losing cause.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s