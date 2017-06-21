EC Auto slips by Physicians East, 13-11 in 8 innings in game one of Greenville city championship

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Greenville Auto scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and beat Physicians East, 13-11 in 8 innings Wednesday night at Stallings Stadium in game one of the Greenville Little League city championship series.

Game two of the best-of-three series is Thursday night at 7pm.

PE rallied with four runs in the 4th inning and three more in the 6th to send the game to extra innings.

Tyler Bonds hit a home run for Greenville Auto. Matthew Matthijs hit a pair of homers in a losing cause.