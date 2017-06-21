ECU transit bus involved in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An ECU transit bus has been involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle in Greenville.

It happened on East Tenth Street near Monroe Street and Williams Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

Greenville Police said there was one passenger on the bus besides the driver.

WNCT’s Connor Kick reports that a woman in the other vehicle involved in the accident was taken out on a stretcher after being removed from the car. Neither the passenger or the driver of the bus were transported to the hospital.

Eastbound Tenth Street is currently closed to traffic near the incident.

We’ll have more details as they become available.