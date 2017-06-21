CarolinaEast experiencing telephone outage

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is experiencing a total telephone service outage, and no incoming or outgoing calls or possible.

The hospital said the outage is due to a failure of one of the CenturyLink substation switches that serve the medical center and CarolinaEast offices.

CenturyLink and Carolina East personnel are working to restore service.

Until then, cell phones, radios and other modes of communication are being used, the hospital said.

The hospital said there is currently no estimated time for the return of service.

