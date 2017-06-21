AG Stein, Gov. Cooper, slam proposed state budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein joined Governor Roy Cooper in slamming the proposed state budget.

Stein said the budget includes a nearly 40 percent cut to the North Carolina Department of Justice’s General Fund account.

“These cuts would gut our Department and have damaging, long-term impacts on our state,” Stein said in a statement. “Public safety would not be maintained at its current level. The taxpayer would be exposed to hundreds of millions of dollars in potential liability from lawsuits that we would not be able to defend appropriately.”

Stein said he reached out to leadership in both the House and Senate to ask them to reconsider.

Governor Cooper is also unhappy with the budget. He said more needs to be spent to give teachers a raise and help Hurricane Matthew victims recover.

“We’re hoping that we can get, in a couple of months, an agreement from the federal authorities for significantly more money that we can apply for state match and being able to put more money out there on the ground,” Cooper said in an interview with WNCT.

Republicans in the General Assembly praised the proposed budget, saying it increases funding for schools while cutting taxes for the middle class and adding money into the state’s rainy day fund.