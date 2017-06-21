Police find more than 12,000 pills stolen from Morehead City pharmacy

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 12,000 prescription pills stolen from a K-Mart pharmacy in Morehead City on June 19 were recovered Wednesday night.

Daniel Nyberg and Michael Foley Jr., both of New Bern, were charged with breaking into the pharmacy and stealing the drugs, most of which were opioid derivatives or other controlled substances. In addition to being charged in the break-in, both men face a litany of drug charges.

Morehead City police said the drugs were found at a home on Arendell Street in Morehead City, the same street where the K-Mart was broken into.

Police responded to the store June 19 for a burglary alarm activation in the store’s pharmacy. When they got to the scene, they found a white 2015 GMC Sierra truck behind the store with its lights off but occupied by a driver who fled the scene into a nearby neighborhood. After a brief chase, police said the driver stopped the truck and took off on foot but didn’t get very far before officers apprehended him.

After detaining 30-year-old Daniel Foley Nyberg, subsequent investigation by officers revealed that there was another suspect still inside the store. A search showed that the second suspect had fled the store leaving the pharmacy door open behind him. Officers also discovered an undetermined amount of medication had been stolen during the break-in.

“These are acts of desperation,” Sheriff Asa Buck, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, said. “You have people who go around and commit doctor shopping and obtain drugs by any number of different means. But when you’re actually going out and breaking into a pharmacy, these are acts of desperation.”

A cooperative effort with surrounding agencies led detectives to executed a search warrant at a residence on Hanes Farm Road in New Bern and the arrest of 37-year-old Michael Dennis Foley Jr.

“This is everybody’s problem,” Morehead City Police Chief Bernette Morris said. “It’s so easily assessable. Most people they have an injury and they go to the doctor and they end up getting a prescription for pain for that injury and they end up addicted.”

Nyberg was given a $600,000 bond and Foley was given a $1,000,000 bond.