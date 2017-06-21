2 New Bern men charged after break-in at Morehead City pharmacy

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Two New Bern men are charged with a breaking and entering at a Crystal Coast pharmacy.

It happened Monday night at the K-Mart located on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

Police responded to the retail outlet for a burglary alarm activation in the store’s pharmacy. When they got to the scene, they found a white 2015 GMC Sierra truck behind the store with its lights off but occupied by a driver who fled the scene into a nearby neighborhood. After a brief chase, the driver stopped the truck and took off on foot. He didn’t get very far and officers quickly apprehended him.

After detaining 30-year-old Daniel Foley Nyberg, subsequent investigation by officers revealed that there was another suspect still inside the store. A search showed that the seond suspect had fled the store leaving the pharmacy door open behind him. Officers also discovered an undetermined amount of medication had been stolen during the break-in. A cooperative effort with surrounding agencies

A cooperative effort with surrounding agencies led detectives to executed a search warrant at a residence on Hanes Farm Road in New Bern which culminated in the seizure of a large amount of prescription drugs and the arrest of 37-year-old Michael Dennis Foley Jr.

Nyberg was charged with:

1. Breaking and Entering, Felony

2. Conspiracy to Commit B&E, Felony

3. Flee/Elude Arrest with M/V

4. Fail to Heed for Light/Siren

5. Careless and Reckless Driving

6. Resist, Delay and Obstruct LEO

Foley was charged with:

1. Breaking and Entering, Felony

2. Larceny after B&E, Felony

3. Possession of Stolen Property, Felony

4. Conspiracy to Commit B&E, Felony

5. Injury to Real Property