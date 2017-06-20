The Latest: Cooper calls GOP budget agreement irresponsible

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a final budget deal by the North Carolina General Assembly for the next two years (all times local):

1 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says the budget agreement reached by Republicans at the General Assembly is fiscally irresponsible. Cooper cold be poised to veto it unless GOP lawmakers turn against the two-year spending plan that their colleagues wrote.

Cooper held a news conference Tuesday to criticize the measure, which will get its first votes later in the day. He says the final plan failed to do better on public school teacher pay even though House and Senate lawmakers agreed to spend $130 million more than their competing plans called for after final negotiations.

Cooper also criticized tax cuts in the final proposal because they benefited highest wage-earners and corporations. Those tax changes wouldn’t take effect until 2019 but also benefit low- and middle-income tax filers.

When asked if he would veto the final budget, he first urged Republicans to vote against it but said “this budget is wrong for North Carolina.”

__

11:35 a.m.

The state budget deal reached by Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly contains much that lawmakers will support but plenty that could cause Democrats such as Gov. Roy Cooper to oppose the plan.

The Senate was expected late Tuesday to hold the first of two votes on the final two-year spending plan. The House could follow Wednesday.

The agreement reached by House and Senate GOP negotiators includes pay raises for teachers and state employees and a retiree pension increase. There’s also more money for at-risk 4-year-olds to attend preschool.

But the measure doesn’t spend as much as Cooper wanted, and he’s unhappy with tax cuts again benefiting the wealthy and corporations. And during a time of surpluses, Republicans directs that spending in Cooper’s office be reduced by 10 percent.