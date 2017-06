GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A section of US-264 Eastbound is closed in Pitt County after a firetruck was involved in an accident.

It happened in front of Pactolus Volunteer Fire & Rescue on US-264 E.

Highway Patrol is investigating the accident involving a Pactolus firetruck and a pick-up truck.

A detour is set up on Yankee Hall Road.

