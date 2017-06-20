Officials share tips on how to drive in severe weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Heavy rains throughout the east Tuesday resulted in water covering sections of many roadways.

Greenville Fire Department Lieutenant Chris Cieszko shared with WNCT advice for drivers on slick roads.

Cieszko said that the two most important things are buckling up and keeping a safe distance between cars.

“If you can’t see the rear wheels of the vehicle, you’re too close,” Cieszko said.

Cieszko responds to accidents across Greenville, and urges drivers to slow down when it is rainy out.

“Allow that extra travel time in your day and plan on it,” Cieszko said.

People around the city say they try to pay closer attention to the roads when there is severe weather.

“Caution is the main key,” Greenville resident Chris Mangus said. “Being aware of your surroundings and everybody else on the road. Everybody driving on one accord and understanding the whole street signs and street lights and just driving with caution and awareness.”

“Make sure you don’t have slick tires,” Beverly Cratch of Washington said. “You got good tires, good windshield wipers, and remember to turn on your lights when you’re driving. Drive slower and drive more defensively.”

Cieszko says the rain can build up quickly. If you get in trouble with hydroplaning, Cieszko says do not over-correct.

“The biggest thing to look out for is puddles on the side of the road,” Cieszko said. “It doesn’t take much to hydroplane a vehicle especially traveling at faster rates of speed. Also driving behind somebody you don’t know if they’re going to slam on brakes if they see a puddle or try to avoid it.”

Ciezko recommends for people to keep their distance from other drivers and avoid standing water.