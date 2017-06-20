North shuts out South, 2-0 in Carolina League All-Star Game

SALEM, VA (WNCT) – Tenth-ranked Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis, who leads the circuit in homers and RBIs, hit a two-run double in the first for the Northern Division to earn Carolina All-Star MVP honors as the North beat the South 2-0.

The Down East Wood Ducks had four representatives playing for the South squad. Luis La O had a couple of hits in the game. Ace reliever Ricardo Rodriguez threw a perfect 7th inning for the South.

Both Josh Altmann and Chuck Moorman played in the game but didn’t get a hit.