Mandatory driving school for suspended drivers OK’d by House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Motorists who’ve had their North Carolina driver’s license suspended for excessive speeding or multiple moving violations would have to take a “driver retraining course” to legally get back on the road under legislation advancing in the General Assembly.

The House voted Monday night for the mandatory 8-hour course conducted by the Division of Motor Vehicles or an outside party. Participants could be charged up to $175.

The course is different from DMV clinics that motorists choose to complete so traffic violation points are removed from their record. Bill supporters say the course is aimed at modifying behavior so motorists commit fewer violations.

Before sending the measure to the Senate, the House defeated an amendment to make the course optional. Some critics argued the course is too expensive for drivers.