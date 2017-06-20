Man facing child sex charges found dead in Edgecombe County jail

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tarboro man facing sex crimes involving children was found dead in his Edgecombe County jail cell on Saturday, officials said.

The SBI announced Tuesday that Thomas Arleon Kinsley, 61, of Tarboro, died from an apparent suicide.

Kinsley was initially arrested on a count of indecent liberties with a minor and placed in jail on a $1 million secured bond.

Later, he was also charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and on June 14 had his bond was raised by additional $5 million.

“After an interview with a psychiatrist, Kinsley was placed in a single cell due to the nature of his charges,” the SBI said in a news release.

The SBI said that Kinsley had been on suicide watch for several days.

“A jailer making rounds discovered Kinsley with a sheet around his neck,” the SBI said.

Emergency crews found no signs of life when they arrived at the detention center.

