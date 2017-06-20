Kinston mayor requests additional Highway Patrol helicopters

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor B.J. Murphy is hoping state leaders will add more North Carolina Highway Patrol helicopters into rotation to better serve the area.

Murphy says he realized the drastic need for the request during a manhunt in April that closed down portions of Kinston, causing confusion for much of the community.

The search spanned hours, and the helicopter was not on scene as quickly as it could have been if it were stationed nearby.

“I don’t think any one of us — I’m talking about taxpayers — will see a significant increase in our taxes if we add a few more helicopters to make sure that we’re not risking the lives of not only our citizens but also our officers,” Murphy said.

Murphy said one of the helicopters was previously stationed in Kinston at the Transpark.

He hopes to hear something back from leaders soon.

