Jacksonville, Richlands men arrested for assaulting, robbing a man under guise of hanging out

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrested two Onslow County men, accusing them of assaulting and robbing a man.

It happened March 24 when the victim contacted the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to report he’d been assaulted and robbed by acquaintances, who he identified as 25-year-old Nickey Freeman Yates Jr and 27-year-old Christopher Douglas Pearson. The victim told deputies the pair lured him into a vehicle under the pretense of hanging out. Then, according to the victim, Yates assaulted the victim and took his money and possessions. They allegedly held the victim against his will for several hours before finally releasing him.

Yates, of Jacksonville, and Pearson, of Richlands, were arrested and charged with Common Law Robbery, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Felony Conspiracy. Yates received a $125,000 secured bond and Pearson a $10,000 bond.

Deputies said that Yates was also arrested Tuesday on several drug charges stemming from an investigation that began in March. Those charges were Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances; Sell Schedule III Controlled Substances; Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances. Bond for the drug charges were $20,000 secured, for a total secured bond of $145,000.