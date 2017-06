GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Harris Teeter is planning to open a fuel center at the corner of Firetower Road and Arlington Boulevard in Greenville, where the vacant Kangaroo Express currently sits.

Construction is expected to begin in a few weeks.

Harris Teeter has 14 fuel center locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, with the most recent one opening in Goldsboro in March.