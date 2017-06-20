First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics becoming active

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  We are tracking two disturbances in the tropics. One disturbance, Tropical Storm Bret, is located near the Windward Islands, and will likely dissipate later this week. Another disturbance is located near the Yucatan Peninsula, and could approach the Gulf Coast later this week. Eastern North Carolina could see moisture from this system, not the system itself, stream up from the Gulf later this week and into the weekend. Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
9am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
77° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
70%
12am
Wed
73° F
precip:
80%
1am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
2am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
3am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
4am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
5am
Wed
72° F
precip:
60%
6am
Wed
72° F
precip:
30%
7am
Wed
72° F
precip:
30%
8am
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
9am
Wed
74° F
precip:
60%
10am
Wed
74° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
75° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
2 thoughts on "First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics becoming active

