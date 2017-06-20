First Alert Tropical Update: Tropics becoming active

SUMMARY: We are tracking two disturbances in the tropics. One disturbance, Tropical Storm Bret, is located near the Windward Islands, and will likely dissipate later this week. Another disturbance is located near the Yucatan Peninsula, and could approach the Gulf Coast later this week. Eastern North Carolina could see moisture from this system, not the system itself, stream up from the Gulf later this week and into the weekend. Click the video to learn more.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 71 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 70% 75 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 80% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast