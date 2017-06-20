“First Alert Weather Day”: Heavy showers and a few strong thunderstorms

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect due to an approaching cold front. Strong (possibly severe) thunderstorms will be possible. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms moving through. Some storms could put down heavy rain and cause flash flooding and ponding on the roadways as you head to work. A crossing front will have some staying muggy closer towards the coast and some a little less muggy further north and west. Temperatures will follow suit with the humidity in that it will be cooler north and west and warmer closer south and closer toward the coast. Winds will be breezy, 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies continue to be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours, along with flash flooding and road ponding are possible. Some storms could also have gusty winds. Temperatures and humidity are somewhat lower but it will remain breezy, winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: The cold front stalls along the coast and will continue to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures will continue to stay warm but not as warm as the past few nights.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We are tracking two disturbances in the tropics. One disturbance is located near the Yucatan Peninsula. The other disturbance is Tropical Storm Bret located near the Windward Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

71 ° F precip: 70% 71 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 70% 75 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 80% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10%