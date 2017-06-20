“First Alert Weather Day”: Heavy showers and a few strong thunderstorms

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect due to an approaching cold front. Strong (possibly severe) thunderstorms will be possible. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms moving through. Some storms could put down heavy rain and cause flash flooding and ponding on the roadways as you head to work. A crossing front will have some staying muggy closer towards the coast and some a little less muggy further north and west. Temperatures will follow suit with the humidity in that it will be cooler north and west and warmer closer south and closer toward the coast. Winds will be breezy, 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies continue to be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours, along with flash flooding and road ponding are possible. Some storms could also have gusty winds. Temperatures and humidity are somewhat lower but it will remain breezy, winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: The cold front stalls along the coast and will continue to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures will continue to stay warm but not as warm as the past few nights.

WEDNESDAY:  Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS:  We are tracking two disturbances in the tropics. One disturbance is located near the Yucatan Peninsula. The other disturbance is Tropical Storm Bret located near the Windward Islands.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
71° F
precip:
70%
8am
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
9am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
77° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
70%
12am
Wed
73° F
precip:
80%
1am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
2am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
3am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
4am
Wed
72° F
precip:
70%
5am
Wed
72° F
precip:
60%
6am
Wed
72° F
precip:
30%
7am
Wed
72° F
precip:
30%
8am
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
9am
Wed
74° F
precip:
60%
10am
Wed
74° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
75° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
