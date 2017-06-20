Emerald Isle keeps no-swim advisory in place for second day

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second day in a row, the rip current risk remains high along the coast, and the entire 12 miles of beach in Emerald Isle is marked with red flags signifying swimmers to stay out of the ocean.

Pine Knoll Shores issued a black flag no-swim advisory Monday, which is still in effect.

The National Weather Service issued their beach hazard statement Tuesday for all area beaches from Surf City to Duck.

Emerald Isle Fire Department and lifeguard staff will be monitoring conditions in Emerald Isle multiple times a day and will be consulting the National Weather Service in order to determine when the conditions warrant removal of the flags and a return to normal recreational use of the ocean in Emerald Isle. Pine Knoll authorities said they are also monitoring conditions.

Two teens died after being caught in a rip current at Emerald Isle on June 10, and a Greenville man died after being caught in a rip current Sunday at Atlantic Beach.

The Emerald Isle Police Department is hosting an education session focusing on beach safety and avoiding rip currents.

The sessions have been scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. The meetings will take place in the Town Board meeting room on 7500 Emerald Drive.