Dominique Moody joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in June 2017. He is currently a general assignment reporter, weekend producer and digital journalist across various dayparts.

Dominique has called North Carolina his home all of his life. He is originally from Durham, NC.

Dominique graduated from North Carolina A&T State University summa cum laude with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications with a concentration in Mass Media Production. (Aggie Pride!) At N.C. A&T, Dominique was a part of a few organizations and clubs. He was the Vice President of Print for the student chapter of National Association of Black Journalist, Sports Editor of the A&T Register, member of the Housing and Residence Life as a Resident Assitant, served as an Aggie Student Ambassador, and volunteered within the Guilford County School System. During his time at N.C. A&T, he served as anchor and reporter for Aggie News and Views.

Before joining the 9 On Your Side team, Dominique interned as a producer intern where he got to help cover stories for the 12:00, 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 news at WGHP Fox 8 in High Point, N.C. Before that, he interned with Good Morning America with Robin, George, Amy, Lara, and Michael in New York, New York. While there he helped with the coverage of the 2016 Presidential Election, the Orlando Nightclub Shooting and the 2016 ESPY’s. He had the opportunity to intern with UNC-TV in Durham, N.C. where he edited, produced and wrote his own story about the slave conditions at the Historical Stagville.

Dominique was also selected for a fellowship with WRAL and participated in the 2016 NABJ Short Course.

Dominique’s passion started at an early age while spending summers with his grandparents and watching the local news to see his favorite anchors and reporters in Durham and Raleigh. He receives his keen interest in being in the know from his parents who read, and watch the news daily.

When Dominique isn’t working he enjoys going to the gym, playing basketball, spending time with friends and family, traveling, meeting new people, volunteering and mentoring young adults.

Dominique loves to meet new people and is excited to get out and serve the community to tell your stories. He believes his purpose is to provide a voice for the voiceless.

If you have a story idea, advice on where he should go to eat, or ready for a pickup game, Dominque will love to hear from you!

Get in touch with Dominique: