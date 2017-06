WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday morning at 4, Sam Jones Barbecue was broken into by two individuals.

Owner Sam Jones said 2 men wearing overalls broke into the building via the drive-thru window. Jones added the two attempted to break into cash drawers, but no money was inside them at the time.

Sam Jones Barbecue will be open Tuesday as will the drive-thru.

No money was taken and no staff members were in the building.

Winterville Police are currently investigating.