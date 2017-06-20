69-year-old woman medevaced from Ocracoke Island

WNCT Staff Published:

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 69-year-old woman from Ocracoke Island Tuesday.

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth were notified by the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department that a woman was suffering stroke-like symptoms at Ocracoke Health Center.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched at about 11:25 a.m.

The helicopter crew arrived at Ocracoke Island Airport at about 12:05 p.m. The crew hoisted the woman and transported her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk.

“Although we faced inclement weather, our training and risk management enabled us to reach the patient quickly and deliver her to higher care,” said Lt. Tyler Monez, aircraft commander of the Jayhawk helicopter crew.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s