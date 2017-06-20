69-year-old woman medevaced from Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 69-year-old woman from Ocracoke Island Tuesday.

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth were notified by the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department that a woman was suffering stroke-like symptoms at Ocracoke Health Center.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched at about 11:25 a.m.

The helicopter crew arrived at Ocracoke Island Airport at about 12:05 p.m. The crew hoisted the woman and transported her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk.

“Although we faced inclement weather, our training and risk management enabled us to reach the patient quickly and deliver her to higher care,” said Lt. Tyler Monez, aircraft commander of the Jayhawk helicopter crew.