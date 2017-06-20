3 red wolves pups missing at North Carolina museum

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Three red wolf pups are missing at a museum in North Carolina.

The News and Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2ryqefz ) reported the pups slipped out of an enclosure at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham late Monday morning.

The 7-week-old pups were spotted on the museum’s campus inside the perimeter fence. The two adult wolves and a fourth pup were still in their enclosure.

Museum communications manager Leslie Pepple said the staff is working to get the pups back to their parents.

Much of the museum’s outdoor campus is closed as an animal care team works to get the pups back in the enclosure.

Museum officials say the pups are not dangerous and are shy and avoid people and loud noises. They were born April 28.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com