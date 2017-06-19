Trial delayed over North Carolina congressional map

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial for a lawsuit that alleges North Carolina’s congressional districts unfairly favor Republicans is being delayed.

The federal trial had been scheduled to begin next week in Greensboro. But a brief docket entry Monday said the case was being continued to an undetermined date.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice, one of the groups suing, issued a statement about the delay but didn’t explain the reason.

The lawsuit challenged the North Carolina congressional map used in 2016. That map replaced a previous version struck down because of how race was used to draw districts.

Earlier Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear a dispute in the fall over how Wisconsin’s legislative districts were drawn. That case could have deep implications for North Carolina and other states.