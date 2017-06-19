The Latest: Muslim Council calls for extra mosque security

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on a London crash in which a vehicle struck pedestrians (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

A leader of the Muslim Council of Britain has called for extra security at mosques after a van struck worshippers leaving prayers at the Finsbury Park mosque.

Police have said they are investigating the crash as suspected terrorism and have arrested the driver, a 48-year-old man who was taken to a hospital as a precaution. One person was killed and 10 were hurt.

The group’s general secretary, Harun Khan, said that eyewitnesses saw the van driver hit a number of Muslims.

“During the night, ordinary British citizens were set upon while they were going about their lives, completing their night worship. It appears from eyewitness accounts that the perpetrator was motivated by Islamophobia,” he said.

___

5:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of a van that hit pedestrians on a London road is a 48-year-old man who has been arrested and taken to a hospital.

The van struck a crowd of worshippers leaving a mosque early Monday morning, killing one person and injuring several others. Eight of the injured were taken to hospitals and the rest were treated at the scene.

Several hundred worshippers would have been in the area at the time after attending prayers as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Police said the Counter Terrorism Command was investigating the crash. Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely.

___

5 a.m.

Police say one person died when a van hit crowd of worshippers in north London and the Counter Terrorism Command is investigating the crash.

Eight other injured people were taken to hospitals after the crash early Monday morning. Police said earlier that one person was arrested.

Police have also denied rumors that a knife was involved.

The crash occurred near the Finsbury Park mosque.

___

4 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says she has been told about the crash in north London in which a vehicle struck several pedestrians.

May described the crash early Monday morning as a “terrible incident.”

She said, “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene.”

The leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn also tweeted about the crash.

Police have said the crash caused several casualties and that one person has been arrested.

___

2:30 a.m.

The Muslim Council says a van has “run over worshippers” leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.

Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.

The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.

People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.

Further details were not immediately available.

___

1:30 a.m.

A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested.

Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

Transportation officials said roads in the area were being closed. Many police cars and ambulances responded to the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely.