Pirates land ’18 commit, DeShaun Wade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jeff Lebo and the East Carolina men’s basketball team has landed a verbal commitment from 2018 point guard, DeShaun Wade.

Wade took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce his decision saying “Time to shock the world #ECU22 #GoPirates.” Attached to the Tweet was a picture of Wade with Lebo and a note thanking everyone who helped him get to this point in his life. The Pirates made their offer to Wade on Friday.

Wade is a rising senior playing for The Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville, VA. In his junior season Wade averaged 12.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Wade also helped lead the Mavericks to the VISAA Division II state title game this past season.

Wade is originally from Virginia Beach where he previously played at Green Run High School. Wade is the first verbal commitment for the Pirates class of 2018.