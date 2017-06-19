New ice cream shop takes Kinston by the scoop

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new ice cream shop in Kinston is taking the city by the scoop.

The Inside Scoop’s owners say they have already had to put in multiple emergency re-orders just to keep up with demand.

Customer Jim Gaddis said it gives it gives him a taste of nostalgia.

“It’s different,” said Gaddis. “It’s new. It’s sort of the old Kinston from people who used to live here when Kinston was a better town. Sort brings back the taste of the past when you can come downtown and do things.”

The owners also own Sugar Hill Pizzeria and the Captain Corner.