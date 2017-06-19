New ice cream shop takes Kinston by the scoop

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new ice cream shop in Kinston is taking the city by the scoop.

The Inside Scoop’s owners say they have already had to put in multiple emergency re-orders just to keep up with demand.

Customer Jim Gaddis said it gives it gives him a taste of nostalgia.

“It’s different,” said Gaddis. “It’s new. It’s sort of the old Kinston from people who used to live here when Kinston was a better town. Sort brings back the taste of the past when you can come downtown and do things.”

The owners also own Sugar Hill Pizzeria and the Captain Corner.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s