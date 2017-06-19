Make it Monday: DIY all-natural bug spray

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Pitt County mom is on a mission to make sure the products she uses in her home and for her family are safe and natural.

In this week’s Make it Monday, Jennifer Smith is showing us how to utilize essential oils to create an effective bug spray.

She first learned about the powers of essential oils a couple years ago when she did some research and learned about the toxins in her every day cleaning products. This led her on a journey to make her own.

“I didn’t jump all in and all of a sudden throw everything out. As I would run out of something, I would figure out how to make it,” said Smith.

Over the past couple years she’s developed recipes for cleaning sprays, soaps, bath products, and bug spray.

“Kids are always putting their hands in their mouths,” said Smith.

She and her husband have a 3-year-old son. They spend a lot of time outside so creating a safe bug spray was a must. Smith did a lot of research and came up with the perfect spray that bugs don’t like and is safe enough for young kids.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– distilled water

– witch hazel

– lemongrass oil

– citronella oil

– lavender oil

First, pour about a quarter cup of distilled water and a quarter cup of witch hazel into a small spray bottle.

Next, add in your essential oils. Smith recommends using 100% therapeutic grade oils.

“I’m going to use about five drops of each of citronella, lemongrass and lavender,” said Smith. “This is more for backyard use.”

If you’re planning a vacation and are expecting more bugs or if this is just for adult-use, you can increase the drops by a few for a stronger repellent.

When you’re done putting in the drops, give it a little shake and then spray. Reapply every few hours to your skin or your clothing and enjoy bug-free days outdoors.

