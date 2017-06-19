First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

SUMMARY: A slight chance of showers and storms overnight tonight. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few coastal showers or pop-up thunderstorm. Temperatures are warm and humid with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for more storms, some storms could be strong to possible severe with pretty gusty winds, heavy downpours, small hail and cloud to ground lightning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s to lower 90s inland and mid 80s coastal. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds, rain and thunderstorms continue overnight. Some storms could have heavy downpours and pretty gusty winds. It will stay breezy overnight with warm and muggy temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving front will move through the area overnight Monday and will stay in the area through Wednesday. Some storms throughout those day could be strong to severe. We look to dry things out by the end of next wee, but that will all depend on a tropical wave currently developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

TROPICS: Two clusters of storms, one in the central Atlantic and another just off the coast of Central America, have a moderate chance to develop into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

